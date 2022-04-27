MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

JOLLIBEE'S CHICKEN SANDWICH COMING TO MORE PH STORES

Jollibee's Chicken Sandwich is finally coming to more stores in the Philippines.

It has been in more select Jollibee stores in provincial Luzon since April 19, and in branches in other regions, Visayas, and Mindanao starting May.

Jollibee's Chicken Sandwich is priced at P149 solo and P199 with fries and drink.

KENNY ROGERS ROASTERS' SALTED EGG LINE

Kenny Rogers Roasters has unveiled its salted egg-flavored line, which includes roasted chicken, "unfried" chicken, and a chicken sandwich.

Salted Egg Roast is marinated in herbs and spices, and garnished with salted egg powder and salted egg sauce.

The Salted Egg Unfried Fried Chicken, on the other hand, is cooked through an oven with circulating hot air for crispy skin, and juicier meat with no excess oil. The dish is finished with a coating of salted egg powder, and served with salted egg sauce.

Meanwhile, the Salted Egg Unfried Fried Chicken Bun consists of chicken fillet with tomato, lettuce, and onion. The fillet is tossed with salted egg powder and salted egg sauce, sandwiched in between two wheat buns.

The new offerings can be enjoyed with meal combos and group meals. More details are available on Kenny Rogers Roasters' social media pages.

MCDONALD'S APP CRAVE AND CLAIM FEST

McDonald's App is holding the Crave and Claim Fest from April 30 to May 10.

Here, customers can redeem crowd-favorite products with discounts of up to 40% off through deals made for sharing.

Deals include two Double Cheeseburger Solo for P130, Two 6-pc McNuggets Solo for P130, Two 2-pc Mushroom Pepper Steak with Coke Meal for P130, Two 1-pc Chicken McDo with Coke Meal for P120, Two Sausage McMuffin w/ Egg Solo for P120, Two Crispy Chicken Fillet Ala King with Coke Meal for P99, Two McCrispy Chicken Sandwich Solo for P70, Two 2-pc Hotcakes Solo deal for P70, and Two McSpaghetti Solo for P70.

More details are available on McDonald's Philippines social media pages.

MD BREWS PARTNERS WITH LOCAD

MD Brews has partnered with cloud logistics partner Locad to reach more customers.

The digital coffee shop startup, which was initially targeted at medical students, offers locally sourced ground and drip coffees, as well as coffee syrups and sauces.

Through Locad, MD Brews said it has since grown as an e-commerce brand, reaching preferred seller status.

SEATTLE'S BEST ADDS NEW PANINI FLAVORS

Seattle's Best Coffee has added two new flavors to its panini line.

The Spam Luncheon Meat and Egg Panini is enhanced with scrambled egg and creamy cheese, while the Bacon and Cheese with Aioli Panini has smoked pan-fried bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and aioli spread.

Other panini offerings by Seattle's Best include Ham and Cheese, Pesto Tomato and Mozzarella, Quattro Formaggi, and Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese.

These are available in Seattle's Best Coffee branches nationwide, with each panini order served with potato chips.

SHAKE SHACK BRINGS SHACKMEISTER BURGER TO PH

Shake Shack's popular ShackMeister Burger has made its way over to the Philippines for a limited run in all Metro Manila branches.

Topping the classic ShackBurger with crispy beer-marinated shallots and ShackSauce on a potato bun, the ShackMeister Burger (P325) was born in 2014.

It had a successful run during its initial limited time offering in 2015, with Shake Shack bringing it back in 2020.

Also available are the ShackMeister Dog (P295) and ShackMeister Fries (P215), as well as ShackMeister Ale (P180 for 16oz, P260 for 24oz).

Meanwhile, Shake Shack has partnered with local destinations Masungi Georeserve and Huni Sicogon in a bid to help promote sustainable and responsible tourism. Until May 25, every dine-in, takeaway, or delivery purchase of any of the ShackMeister sets entitles customers to a raffle ticket where they get a chance to win Shack gift cards, Discovery Trail packages at Masungi Georeserve, and a three-day, two-night stay for two in Huni Sicogon in Iloilo.

SUMMER RECIPES BY AJINOMOTO

Ajinomoto Philippines has curated summer recipes that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

These include Lemon Herb Chicken, Thai Pork Barbecue, Kalabasang Okoy na may Hipon, Lumpiang Baboy at Carrots. All recipes are available on the Ajinomoto website.

Ajinomoto Philippines recently launched its BawAsin campaign, which aims to encourage consumers to reduce their sodium intake without sacrificing the deliciousness of their meals.

WILDFLOUR'S NUTELLA BOX

Nutella has launched a limited edition box in collaboration with Wildflour Café + Bakery.

The box is designed in the shape of a Nutella jar and contains Nutella copetta packs, a bread spreader, and a number of popular Widlflour baked goods. It is available at Wildlflour's branches and website.

Meanwhile, Nutella also has Good Morning jars in groceries nationwide. Labels include phrases such as "Tara, Breakfast," "Good Morning," "Musta?", and "Gandang Umaga."