Davaoeña eyes first Mrs. Universe title for PH

Mrs. Universe Philippines Claudeline Cuntapay Molero poses with her national crown. ABS-CBN News

MANILA – In the unfolding season of beauty pageants, reigning Mrs. Universe Philippines Claudeline Cuntapay Molero appealed to fellow Filipinos to support her bid to win the first Mrs. Universe crown in the 15th edition of pageant to be held in Seoul, South Korea, June 22 to July 1.

First held in Bulgaria in 2007, the Mrs. Universe pageant describes itself as an international event for “the most honorable married women.” The competition is open to married, divorced, and widowed women from all nations between the ages of 18 and 55, have a family and career, and are involved in a “significant cause.”

“May public voting din sa pageant where I will compete with around 70 other candidates from all over the world,” the Davaoeña model and philanthropist told ABS-CBN News Tuesday.

She also wants to showcase the best of Filipino design in the pageant as the designated ambassadress of the fashion collective, Philippines Timeless Alta Moda. Molero made her mark at the Mrs. Universe Philippines pageant last year by showcasing the versatility of the malong.

For her glam pictorial at Muebles Italiano Makati Tuesday, Molero wore a Filipina mermaid gown with coral designs crafted by designer Vince Borja. Both Molero and Borja advocate for the upliftment of underprivileged women and children , as well as supporting the La Concordia cancer pediatric ward.

In her heart, Molero believes her Davao based advocacy which she has named after her name CLAUDE (cultivating livelihood activities underscoring the development of women and children) will touch hearts and help her win the Mrs. Universe title.