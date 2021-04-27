WATCH: You'll never want to leave Toni Gonzaga's all-white bathroom

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- While many female celebrities typically show their collection of bags and shoes, Toni Gonzaga opted to give her fans a tour of her newly renovated master bathroom.

The actress considers the all-white space as a dream come true, saying she requested it as an anniversary gift from her husband, Paul Soriano.

It has his and hers sinks and toilets, a luxurious bath tub and a separate shower stall, voice-activated lights, and even a reading nook.

The white walls and tiles of the bathroom were complemented by dried plants and flowers, gold accents, and bubble pendant lights.

"It's beautiful, it's sleek, it's clean, and I just love it," she said.

Gonzaga also gave her viewers a quick look at her walk-in closet, which follows the all-white theme.

She pointed to a shelf that was meant for bags, but ended up being a home for her books.

"I love this place kasi this is where I do my quiet time in the morning. This is where I read, this is where I do my reflections," she said.

