WATCH: Anne’s stern look spares Erwan from challenge to shave his head

MANILA — A few seconds from getting his hair shaved, restaurateur and content creator Erwan Heussaff was relieved to be spared from the challenge, thanks to his wife, screen superstar Anne Curtis.

Heussaff was seated, with his brother-in-law Nico Bolzico announcing they were about to carry out what he dubbed the #ErwanCalvo challenge.

Curtis, however, appeared to have overheard Bolzico and Heussaff recording the video, and opened the door with a stern look.

That was their signal to not push through with the plan.

Bolzico shaved his own head the week prior, drawing a comment from Heussaff that he would do the same if Bolzico’s Instagram post gets 50,000 comments.

Within days, Heussaff’s callout was heeded. As of writing, Bolzico’s selfie video has already garnered over 55,000 comments.

In what he termed as “Bullied Husbands Club Public Announcement,” Bolzico released a statement, in jest, about not being able to proceed with the challenge.

“For reasons we can not disclose, but in order to protect the life of one (or two) of the founders, we have decided unanimously to cancel the #ErwanCalvo challenge,” he captioned the video that includes Curtis.

“We want to thank the 55,450 people who commented to make this possible, and rest assured that there is nothing we want more than to keep our commitment, but trust us when we tell you that this is a case of force majure. For safety reasons we also can not disclose the names of the founders at risk.

“We hope you understand.”

