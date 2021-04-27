Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is out now: Here's what to expect

Graphics of "Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139." Handout Graphics of "Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139." Handout Graphics of "Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139." Handout Graphics of "Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139." Handout Graphics of "Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139." Handout Graphics of "Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139." Handout Graphics of "Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139." Handout Graphics of "Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139." Handout Graphics of "Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139." Handout

MANILA -- NieR Replicant fans are in for a treat as Square Enix, in collaboration with Toylogic, released an upgraded version on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC through Steam to mark the hit Japanese role-playing game series' 10th anniversary.

Titled NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, it is marketed as an "upgrade" of the franchise's first game, revolving anew around a young man's quest to save his terminally ill sister.

The first game was released in 2010 as NieR Replicant in Japan (Xbox 360), and NieR in Europe and North America (PS3 and Xbox 360).

The indirect sequel, NieR Automata, was made available for PS4, Xbox One, and Steam in 2017.

With the newest release, the people behind the NieR franchise wanted to improve the game for those who came in through Replicant, while wanting those who got into the series through Automata to experience the original story.

"There were many users who got to know the world of NieR through NieR: Automata and never had a chance to play NieR Replicant, so we wanted to release the first game in the series, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the series," Square Enix's Yosuke Saito said in a handout interview prior to the game's release.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The franchise's fans can expect "upgraded graphics, controls, full voice acting and newly recorded music," all while keeping the point of the plot in the picture.

"I think it's an upgrade from the original in every way, from the NieR: Automata-level controls and graphics to the additional scenario elements, full voice acting, and arranged and newly recorded music... Personally, I consider this game more of a ver. 3.1419526535... considering the amount of upgrade the title received," Saito said.

Among notable "upgrades" from the first game are an "extra episode," voiced roles for some characters who did not have them in the original version, and a rearranged soundtrack -- which many fans consider as an integral part of the franchise.

Players can also see a new character named Louise, playable in a quest added to the game.

Fans can liken the new Replicant to "a restored classic car," according to Toylogic director Saki Ito.

"A nostalgic, beautifully polished frame. The ride is exactly as you remember it. But in reality, it's a car that has been customized to be driven comfortably on modern roads by modern drivers, a car that recreates 'beautified nostalgic memories,'" he said.

Asked which between Automata and the new game is more difficult, Ito said it is "definitely" the latter.

INSPIRED BY FF7R, SEKIRO, AUTOMATA

Development of the game progressed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the teams operating mostly through a telecommuting system, Ito said.

A challenge they faced, he added, was not being able to drink out and build the relationship with team members further. However, they were able to pull through and launch the game.

"Of course, this is partly because I like to drink, but I think it's difficult in this day and age to build a relationship where team members can open up to each other and say anything," Ito said.

They drew inspiration from Final Fantasy VII Remake, Sekiro, and Astral Chain in remodeling and upgrading some of the features Nier Replicant fans had in the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions.

But Saito and Ito said old fans can still "experience the same, or even better, excitement that they did back then" with NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139.

"We wanted the gameplay to feel like it was our own experience, in sync with the story of our protagonist, 'who uses his own sword and his own evil magic' to 'slaughter monsters for what he cares about.' Many of these changes are in the form of modifications to the player actions," Ito said.

In developing characters, Toylogic and Square Enix took inspiration from the more advanced NieR Automata, also adding details to their body features and remaking their facial motions "so that we could feel the emotions of the characters more."

STEAM BESTSELLER

As of Monday, April 27, the new Replicant was the best-selling game in Steam in terms of real-time sales. It is available on the platform for P2,990.

Other than the NieR franchise, fans may have something to look forward to this year, according to Saito.

"We may or may not have another surprise for you," he hinted.

But when asked if there will be a new entry for the series in the future, he said: "I can't tell you! So, it's a secret."

They may also consider a remake of other games, such as NieR Gestalt, if NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 performs well in terms of sales.