Kelley Day is finally back in Manila after Miss Eco International pageant

MANILA -- Kelley Day finally arrived in Manila on Monday, nearly a month after representing the Philippines in the Miss Eco International pageant in Egypt.

The Filipina beauty queen gave an update through a video on Instagram, saying she is "really happy to be back."

"I flew in this afternoon and arrived, and checked into my quarantine hotel, where I'll be staying for the next seven days," she said.

"I'm finally back home in manila, and I'm really happy to be back," she added.

Day was able to get the "earliest available flight" to Manila after testing negative for COVID-19 in Egypt.

She finished first runner-up to Gizzelle Uys of South Africa in Miss Eco International, which was held last April 4 (April 5 in Manila).

The former GirlTrends member also won Best in National Costume.

