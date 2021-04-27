Filipino restaurant in Florida gives Rabiya Mateo a taste of home

MANILA -- Rabiya Mateo and her team at Miss Universe Philippines still get to satisfy their Filipino food cravings despite being away from home, thanks to a restaurant in Florida.

Located at North Miami Beach, Lutong Bahay Filipino Cuisine was one of the first stops of Mateo and the MUP team upon their arrival in Florida for the pageant, which is set on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

As seen in photos shared by Florida-based Filipino designer Kirsten Regalado, the beauty queen had lunch at the restaurant and even posed in front of a makeshift sari-sari store stall.

On Tuesday, MUP shared a photo of their meal delivery from Lutong Bahay Filipino Cuisine, thanking the restaurant for giving them "a taste of home."



Some of the dishes they enjoyed include sinigang na hipon, lechon kawali, Filipino-style fried chicken and pork barbecue, and turon.

Lutong Bahay Filipino Cuisine has an extensive menu of appetizers, rice meals, noodles, and viands, as seen on its website.

Prices range from $4.99 (around P241.64) for fish balls or vegetable lumpia, to $17.99 (around P871.17) for an order of crispy pata.

The restaurant has another branch at Pembroke Pines, also in Florida, and an online store called Tindahan ni Aling Nena, which offers snacks, grocery items, and ready-to-eat meals.

