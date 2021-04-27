10-year cancer survival rate in Japan approaches 60 pct: survey

TOKYO - The 10-year survival rate for patients diagnosed with cancer in 2008 here stood at 59.4 percent amid improvements in treatment, the National Cancer Center Japan said Tuesday.

The rate was based on data on about 238,000 patients at 240 institutions specialized in cancer treatment across the country. A larger number of treatment facilities and cases were included compared with previous surveys.

A similar survey released by the center last year based on a smaller number of cancer treatment facilities and cases showed the 10-year survival rate of patients diagnosed between 2004 and 2007 stood at 58.3 percent.

In the latest survey, by cancer type, the 10-year survival rate for prostate cancer was the highest at 98.7 percent, followed by breast cancer at 87.5 percent and endometrial cancer at 83.0 percent.

The worst was pancreatic cancer at 6.5 percent, followed by small-cell lung cancer at 9.1 percent, and intrahepatic bile duct cancer at 10.9 percent.

"The survival rate can improve further thanks to recent progress in cancer treatment, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors," said the center's Fumihiko Wakao, referring to a type of immunotherapy.

The 5-year survival rate for patients diagnosed with cancer between 2012 and 2013 rose to 67.3 percent, up 0.9 from that of patients diagnosed in 2010 and 2011.

