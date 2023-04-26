Ogie Alcasid's gourmet tuyo is now in Japan

Ogie Alcasid poses with his gourmet tuyo products in Japan. Instagram/Ogie Alcasid

Ogie Alcasid's gourmet tuyo products are now available in Japan.

The singer recently announced the good news on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with the products on the shelf of a grocery in Japan, along with other Filipino and Asian items.

"We are proud to announce that Greenfood is now in Japan and I am here with my partners upon the invitation of IBCompany Japan to see their operations!" he said in the caption, adding that he is looking forward to visiting more stores to check their products.

In another post, Alcasid posed with his business partners as he thanked God for their latest milestone.

"God has more plans for Greenfood and his plans are good. To God be the glory," he said.

Alcasid's gourmet tuyo as well as their smoked bangus are made available in Japan through IBCompany, which also carries products from other parts of the world.

He also graced Greenfood's launch event in Japan, as seen in a post on IBCompany's Instagram page.

"So many Filipinos and Japanese came over to know our product and we are so proud that it is already here in Japan," he said.

Alcasid went on to direct the public to visit IBCompany's social media pages to see where their products are being sold.