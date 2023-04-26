Mari Jasmine shares photos of newborn son on social media

MANILA – Mari Jasmine has finally shared a few snaps of her newborn son on social media.

On Instagram, the model and blogger shared the post of her husband Michael Concepcion capturing them as first-time parents as they settle back at home.

“First week at home with our little Noa. I didn’t know I could love you more @marijasmine, thank you for making our dreams come true,” Concepcion wrote.

Following this, Mari Jasmine and Concepcion received a number of congratulatory messages from their friends and followers.

Mari Jasmine first announced that she is expecting her child in November last year.

“Our greatest adventure yet,” she captioned her post showing off her baby bump. “I spent years not knowing where life would take me but I’ve never been so sure that this is the path I was meant to be on.”

In the same month, she married Concepcion.