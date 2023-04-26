MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CONTI'S OPENS RESTAURANT IN TAGAYTAY

Conti's has expanded its takeout nook in Tagaytay, converting it into a full-service restaurant.

It now serves Conti's full menu plus new dishes, breakfast combos, and drinks exclusive to Tagaytay customers.

Among these are the Smoked Salmon Sourdough, Quezo Chorizo Fundido, Croque Madame, Homemade Ham Croissant, Fresh Corned Beef and Potato Hash, Breakfast Medley, and Really Meaty Plate.

On top of these, Conti's Tagaytay customers have access to the Lake Hotel viewing deck, which offers views of the Taal Lake and Volcano.

CORNER PIZZA'S STUFFED BAKED ROLLS

Corner Pizza is now offering Stuffed Baked Rolls, or seven-inch rolls with different fillings.

Variants include Hawaiian, Spinach and Cheese, Spam, Bacon and Cheese, and Buffalo Blue Cheese.

These are available for takeout, pickup, and delivery at Corner Pizza's website or hotline (8555-9000), and through GrabFood and Foodpanda.

DON PAPA'S 'SECRETS OF SUGARLANDIA' CANISTER

Don Papa Rum has released its limited edition "Secrets of Sugarlandia" gift canister in the Philippines," which aims to raise awareness and support key conservation efforts on its island home of Negros Occidental.

The canister encapsulates the lush flora and fauna found on the island, and some of its critically endangered species including the Bleeding Heart Dove, Visayan Warty Pig, Visayan Spotted Deer, Visayan Tarictic Hornbill, and Rufous-Headed Hornbill.

A percentage of its sales will go to support the important conservation work of key organizations on the island including the Talarak Foundation and the Philippine Reef and Rainforest Conservation Foundation.

"Secrets of Sugarlandia" holds the Don Papa Rum 7-year-old blend and a QR Code scan link to learn more about the initiatives set up by the brand. It is available in select local retailers.

JOLLIBEE TAPS DONBELLE AS ENDORSERS

Homegrown fast food giant Jollibee recently welcomed Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, known as the DonBelle love team to its roster of endorsers.

They have been tapped as the faces of Jollibee Chicken Sandwich Supreme, which is available for P149 (solo) and P205 (with fries and drink). It is available for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery.



More details are available on Jollibee's social media pages.

KENNY ROGERS ROASTERS' MANGO HABANERO LINE

Sweet meets spicy in Kenny Rogers Roasters' newest offering, the Mango Habanero line.

Launched this April, it features Kenny Rogers' signature dishes with Mango Habanero sauce and salsa made with mangoes, tomatoes, onions, and parsley.

The new menu items include Mango Habanero Roasted Chicken, Mango Habanero Baby Back Ribs, and Mango Habanero Burgers.

Kenny Rogers' Mango Habanero line is available in all branches nationwide for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

LAY'S STAX AS SUMMER SNACKS

Lay's Stax promises to make summer more worthwhile with its balance of classic and unique flavors, as well as its stimulating crunch.

It comes in Original, Extra Cheese, Barbecue, and Sour Cream and Onion, and are ideal for movie marathons or snacking sessions.

Lay's Stax is available in supermarkets nationwide, as well as in the Frito-Lay LazMall store.

TROPICAL MOCKTAILS BY LOCALLY, SERENITEA

Locally Blended Juice Drinks and milk tea shop chain Serenitea have partnered for the first time to release a new drink collection.

Available until June 15, the Tropical Mocktails aim to combine Filipino flavors with quality teas.

The new drinks include Paloma (black tea and Locally's Pomelo Juice with tones of blue tea and rosemary), Guyana (banana, black tea, and Locally's Guyabano Juice topped with banana chips), and Rosey Dalandan (minty black tea, Locally's Dalandan Juice, roselle tea, and lemon slice).

The Tropical Mocktails are available in Serenitea branches nationwide until June 15.