Filipino fashion designer Jobert Cristobal's works featured in Vancouver Fashion Week

Striking garments inspired by the iconic Philippine jeepney were featured in this year's Vancouver Fashion Week.

The colorful and eye-capturing designs are creations by Filipino fashion designer Joel Cristobal.

“My inspiration is the traditional Philippine jeepney, the metalworks, the structure and the colours," he said. "I put those elements and put them in my collection. So I have a colourful and fun collection.”

The recognizable parts and features of the jeepney featured prominently with every swish of a skirt, turn of the waist, and shrug of the shoulders, movements that highlight Filipino pride.

"It's very unique and eclectic," said Jamal Abdourahman, founder of the Vancouver Fashion Week. "We love to have Filipino designers."

Abdourahman added that the event seeks to champion diversity and inclusion.

"You’ll see that on the runway," he said, "where the designers come from, and the models and the audience, and the media from all over the world.

Considered a newcomer in Philippine fashion design, Cristobal has become a fixture in the local fashion circuit.

The 2023 Vancouver Fashion Week is his first international fashion show.

"I was surprised and overwhelmed by the crowd in Vancouver," he said. "I'm so happy I met a lot of people, designers. I want to show that I am proud to be a Filipino."