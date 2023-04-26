Filipino designer, crowd favorite in Vancouver Fashion Week

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The 2023 Vancouver Fashion Week kicked off its first runway sessions with the participation of dozens of designers from around the world, including crowd favorite Chynna Mamawal.

“[It was] absolutely epic," said interior designer Aleem Kassam. "I think that’s what Filipinos do best in design, knowing how to take the human shape, the form, and accentuating it in a way that’s sophisticated and luxurious. And Chynna Mamawal absolutely did such a stunning job of that."

The 29-year-old fashion designer Mamawal created a collection that celebrated Filipinos' knack and talent for craftsmanship.

"Chynna’s work is amazing," said Vancouver Fashion Week founder Jamal Abdourahman. “I have a big responsibility to help showcase Filipino designers”

Mamawal shared that she aimed for a well-balanced collection.

"My gowns are always sexy, stylish and modern," she said. "I had to put a pop of colour, which is the colour of the year, Viva Magenta. That’s why that was the finale."

The Philippines' consul general in British Columbia, Arlene Magno, said Mamawal made them proud during the event.

"She has raised the profile of the Filipino community in British Columbia," Magno said. "Her design, her creation exudes sophistication and elegance."

Magno added: "I think it showed her skill and talent as an artist, and what a Filipino designer can contribute to the world of fashion."

The 12-piece collection that showcased Filipino talent was from a team of artisans pulled together by Mamawal herself.

“I work with a lot of designers, a lot of influencers and stars, celebrities, locally and internationally, and I am proud to say that there are a lot of talented Filipinos," she said. "They are not really given a chance. I want to be one of those who like to showcase Filipino talent, Filipino design to the whole world."