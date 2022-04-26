MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AIRBNB'S MOST WISHLISTED STAYS IN PH

Handout

Airbnb has revealed its top wishlisted stays in the Philippines, with Tagaytay the most popular destination among locals.

According to the booking platform, Airbnb stays in Tagaytay comprise more than half of Filipinos' most wishlisted stays in the country. These include Cedera Thermal Pool, John Hammock’s Vacation House, Overlooking Forest Cabin, and Amberfield’s Farmhouse.

Other accommodations that made the cut include Private island in a lake in Cavinti, Floral Island and Amihan Ecolodge in Palawan, Narra Hill in Batangas, and Treehouse de Valentine in Cebu.

CEBU PACIFIC EXPANDS TRAVEL FUND USE

Cebu Pacific has enhanced its Travel Fund to allow passengers to use it to book tickets for anyone.

Passengers are asked to sign up for a MyCebuPacific account on the website or mobile app, go to the Bookings tab, and type in the previous trip's reference number and last name under the Add Booking section.

Once the name or email address of the previous trip matches the account details, the Travel Fund amount will be stored immediately. Passengers can then book flights and purchase add-ons as usual, and choose Travel Fund to pay.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific was recently featured at the Singapore Airshow, where the airline showcased its newest Airbus 330neo aircraft.

The A330neo, dubbed the greenest aircraft in Asia, has the lowest carbon footprint per passenger per kilometer. Its 459 seats are lightweight Recaro and the aircraft burns 25% less fuel than previous generations.

NORWEGIAN BLISS LAUNCHES 2022 ALASKAN CRUISE SEASON

Handout

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has kicked off its 2022 Alaskan cruise season with Norwegian Bliss from the Port of Seattle.

The vessel provides travelers with immersive experiences through Southeast Alaska, visiting natural wonders including the passage through the 25-million-acre World Heritage Site, Glacier Bay National Park.

Other sites guests may visit include the Mendenhall Glacier, which lies nearly 12 miles outside Juneau, Alaska; and the Misty Fiords National Monument near Ketchikan, Alaska, a glacier-carved wilderness featuring snowcapped mountains and waterfalls.

NCL has a long history of cruising from Seattle to Alaska, having pioneered the route in 2001.

Meanwhile, its Norwegian Sun will also return to sail on May 5, setting sail from Seattle through Alaska and British Columbia. Five, seven, nine, and ten-day itineraries from Hong Kong are set to be made available.

More details are available on NCL's website.

PACIFIC CROSS ENHANCES TRAVEL INSURANCE PLAN

Pacific Cross has enhanced its travel insurance plan with COVID-19 coverage for non-residents and expatriates visiting the Philippines.

The Travelsafe Inbound Plan provides medical treatment benefits of up to $60,000 including hospitalization due to COVID-19.

The company also offers travel insurance plans for Filipino nationals travelling abroad for business or leisure purposes. Travelsafe Tripguard with COVID-19 Coverage is Schengen-accredited and provides medical treatment benefits of up to P2,500,000.

Both travel insurance plans cover COVID-19 in-patient care, hospital income, and trip termination if diagnosed with COVID-19 during a trip, on top of benefits such as 24/7 worldwide emergency assistance, coverage for baggage loss, loss of travel documents, and flight delay, among others.

These are available for persons aged 15 days old to 75 years old. Premiums for clients age 76 and above, as well as family and group coverage are also available.

RLC RESIDENCES' NEW CEBU PROPERTY

Handout

RLC Residences is set to launch a leisure condo development in Mactan, Cebu, which can be transformed into a summer sanctuary.

AmiSa Private Residences offers an unobstructed panoramic view of the sea, as well as a resort-like experience in smart home-enabled units.

From here, they can enjoy Mactan's destinations such as San Vicente Marine Sanctuary, Olango group of islands, and Caohagan Island.

THE FARM AT SAN BENITO'S MAHOGANY RESIDENCES

Handout

The Farm at San Benito in Lipa City, Batangas has unveiled the Mahogany Luxury Residences, a villa complex built amid a natural forest grove overlooking Mt. Malarayat.

The 281-sqm Mahogany Luxury Residences can accommodate 7 persons with its two-bedroom suite, kitchen, and living and dining areas. It also has a balcony, swimming pool, and a gazebo.

The Mahogany Luxury Residences - Elite, on the other hand, is a 580-sqm, two-bedroom villa with a basement living space with two additional bedrooms, a pantry kitchen, and mini-bar. It can fit up to 10 persons.