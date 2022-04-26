MANILA – Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has reunited with Beatrice Gomez, who was the Philippines’ representative in the same edition of the pageant that saw the Indian beauty win the crown.

In one of the latest posts in the official Miss Universe Instagram page, Sandhu and Gomez are seen in a tight embrace.

“I am actually very happy that Harnaaz is finally here. This is such an emotional reunion for both of us. We were just talking about it. Now she’s here,” Gomez said.

Sandhu, for her part, noted that they were only planning for this to happen.

“We have been talking about meeting. She’s like, ‘You need to come to the Philippines.’ And I was like, ‘Le’ts manifest.’ We manifested it together,” she said.

“I am so happy to reunite with one of my best friends that I found during Miss Universe,” Sandhu added.

Sandhu arrived in the Philippines on Monday. She is one of the guests at the coronation night of the Miss Universe Philippines on April 30.

Sandhu is also in the country “to talk about menstrual equity” together with Plan International.

“I am really excited to announce something which is very close my heart and to take this talk forward from India to the Philippines,” she said.

Aside from Sandhu, the coronation night will also be attended by other former Miss Universe winners including Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere and Demi Leigh-Tebow. The three former titleholders will host the pageant.