LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey visit Albay

Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey are currently exploring Albay province.

The celebrity couple joined a trip organized by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), where they serve as ambassadors.

Jauncey has been a WWF-US ambassador since 2018, while Wurtzbach was tapped to join its Philippine counterpart in 2020.

"Exploring more of the Philippines is something we’ve discussed doing since we first got together," said Jauncey, who is the founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations.

"In 2016 when I first visited, I got a flavor of the country’s natural beauty by going out into the provinces and exploring... So this time around we’ve ventured to Albay, home of the volcano you see behind us, Mount Mayon," he added.

Jauncey, who was one of the speakers in the recently concluded World Travel and Tourism Council global summit in Manila, noted that the Philippines is "so rich in natural beauty, resources, and warm welcoming people."

But he also acknowledged that the country is one of those that are greatly impacted by natural disasters.

"In 2020 alone, 3 consecutive typhoons battered Lagonoy Gulf in Albay, destroying the fishermen’s homes, communities and most importantly their only source of income, their boats," he said.

Jauncey ended his post by saying that he and Wurtzbach plan to support a WWF campaign that will help the people of Albay "build back better with new boats, resources, and education."