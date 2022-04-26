MANILA -- Aspiring beauty queen Herlene Budol is overwhelmed by the support she has received from broadcast journalist Karen Davila.

The social media star, known to many as "Hipon Girl," revealed that Davila gave her YouTube earnings from their vlog, which amount to P100,000.

Budol said this would be a great help as she is not allowed to accept engagements and projects for three months as one of the candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2022.

"Hanggang ngayon walang tigil iyak ko. Ibinigay po niya sa akin 'yung earnings sa YouTube niya noong in-interview niya sa akin... sa halagang P100,000 bago ako mag-register ng Binibining Pilipinas," she said.

"Malaking tulong po ito para sa aking pamilya... Dahil 3 months ako bawal tumanggap ng trabaho at endorsement sa policy ng Binibining Pilipinas. Kaya umaasa na lang din ako ng income sa YouTube channel ko, sa pag-vlog," she added.

Budol was recently introduced as one of the Top 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2022, which sends representatives to international pageants such as Miss International.

Details about the coronation night, such as the date and venue, have yet to be finalized.

