Food shorts: Coffee festival, Flavors of NCR and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

MANILA COFFEE FESTIVAL

The Manila Coffee Festival treats coffee enthusiasts to coffee, food, art, music, and local tourism, where coffee was introduced in the Philippines during the Spanish colonial era through the galleon trade.

The three-day event will feature coffee retail, exhibits, demos and workshops, art shows, live music, local food, eco-friendly products, and fun pocket activities. It will also continue to showcase Philippine coffee as one of the best in the world and Filipino coffee growers as the artisans of the coffee industry.

Highlights are the Single Origin Bar featuring growers, roasters, and brewers from different parts of the country, where festival attendees also get the opportunity to have a brew of the indigenous kind.

There will also be discussions on the history of coffee in the Philippines and its role in defining the Filipino in "Philippine Coffee: A Case for Conserving Our Coffee Heritage."

Tickets are at P150 inclusive of entrance fee to Fort Santiago, access to Single Origin Bar, priority registration for workshop or talk, and tranvia ride from designated pick-up points to Fort Santiago.

Tickets can be purchased at Fort Santiago, Kapetolyo by SGD Coffee at Kartilya ng Katipunan Park Manila, or at SGD Coffee Bodega 45 Maalalahanin St. Teachers Village East, Quezon City.

SOLAIRE, AURO CHOCOLATES LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP

Solaire unveils its latest partnership with one of the country’s most sought-after chocolatiers, Auro Chocolate, in a one-night exclusive degustation dinner entitled “Chocolate Harvest: Farm-to-Table Degustation.”

Finestra’s chef Alan Marchetti will prepare a 6-course menu with dishes rooted in classic Italian cuisine infused with fine Filipino-made chocolate highlighting the different parts of cacao.

The new partnership between two of the country’s leading brands was initiated by Solaire’s vice president for culinary, chef Michael Dinges, a staunch sustainability advocate who puts emphasis on farm-to-table practices as a means to support local farms.

Solaire’s kitchens use select ingredients sourced directly from the resort’s partners, incorporating these in the list of specialties from its 15 dining and beverage establishments.

Apart from holding numerous international awards for its products, Auro Chocolate’s commitment to promoting sustainability and empowering Filipino farmers seamlessly aligns with Solaire’s Filipino-first ethos, making them a natural choice for a community-centric endeavor.

Other than an incredible culinary showcase, Solaire’s Finestra also officially introduces its newest signature retail chocolates crafted in collaboration with Auro Chocolate. These exclusive and limited-edition chocolate bars come in three decadent flavors and cocoa percentages: Olive Oil and Sea Salt (64% Dark Chocolate), Hazelnut and Mango (42% Milk Chocolate), and Calamansi and Basil (32% White Chocolate).

The “Chocolate Harvest: Farm-to-Table Degustation” dinner will be held at Finestra, Solaire Resorts and Casino on April 28.

BOOK AND BUY AT NEW WORLD HOTEL MAKATI’S CAFÉ 1228

New World Makati Hotel’s Café 1228 restaurant reopens its doors and its buffet stations featuring premiere selections and favorite dishes.

Choose from Café 1228’s off-the-grill meats and seafood, Asian and local selections, handmade pasta and pizza, decadent desserts, as well as breads, charcuterie, and cheeses.

Café 1228 offers a book and buy promo with a limited-time rate of P1,488 nett per person extended until May 2022. Prepayment is required to confirm the reservation. To reserve, guests can fill out the online form here.

JACOB’S CREEK CLASSIC LAUNCHES NEW LOOK

Australia’s No. 1 bottled wine brand Jacob’s Creek revamps its Classic range with a new look. Wine bottles from the winemaker’s flagship range now feature bold, modern curved labels that remind one of the shape of the water from the namesake creek, or the shape of the wine swirling in the glass.

Jacob’s Creek Classic stretches across a wide variety of red and white wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz Cabernet, Merlot, Chardonnay, and Riesling. These multi-awarded wines come from a wide selection of popular varieties and blends sourced from some of Australia’s premium grape-growing regions, and is ideal for drinkers who seek value and quality in their wines.

“With the refreshed look of Jacob’s Creek Classic here in the Philippines, we’re looking to capture a brand-new crowd of wine drinkers and show them that you can have premium bottles that’s worth sharing with friends and loved ones without breaking the bank. We’re confident that Jacob’s Creek Classic will be many Filipinos’ new favorite wine,” said Jacob’s Creek brand executive Kurt Ducusin.

The Jacob’s Creek Classic line is available in leading supermarkets and e-commerce sites starting at P449.

FLAVORS OF NCR AT MARIKINA RIVER PARK

To close Filipino Food Month, the Department of Tourism Metro Manila, Association of Tourism Officers – National Capital Region, and Tourism Promotions Board Philippines celebrate the Flavors of NCR by bringing together a curated selection of food purveyors unique to the 16 cities and one municipality of the NCR like the restaurants of Maginhawa Street in UP Village, Quezon City and the food stalls of Ugbo in Tondo Manila.

Expect three days of different programs that bring the best of their food and beverage offerings.

Flavors of NCR will be held at the Roman Garden at the Marikina River Park. Entrance is free.