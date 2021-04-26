Shopping shorts: New promos and products for summer, frontliners package

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

'BAHAYCATION' DEALS BY GRAB

Grab has rolled out its "Bahaycation" summer promo, offering deals and prizes from April 26 to May 2.

Users who spin the "Bahaycation" deals wheel have a chance to win items such as a Dyson Airwrap, KitchenAid Mixer, Philips Air Fryer, Samsung Air Conditioner, Nespresso Lattissima machine, iPad Pro, or a 50-inch Samsung TV.

Those who make purchases at GrabMart can also win a P120 off voucher for the GrabMart Mega Sale from April 29 to May 4.

Grab is also offering summer-at-home deals such as free delivery from select GrabFood restaurants, 50% off on select GrabMart stores, and over P1,000 in cashback at Zalora, Shein, BeautyMNL, ShopSM, and more using GrabPay.

BEAUTY BAR HOLDS SUMMER SALE

Beauty Bar is offering up to 60% off on personal care essentials as it holds its Summer Sale until May 2.

Some of the featured products include Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, Hurraw Classic Lip Balm, Sphynx Portable Razor, Kinetics Cuticle Oil, Miss Kay perfumes, Dr. Pawpaw Tinted Balm, Ecococo Body Scrub, Somerset Toiletry Co. AAA Travel Set, and Smashbox Art of Play.

More details are available on Beauty Bar's website and social media pages.

CEBU MALL OFFERS INDOOR PET PARK

Robinsons Malls has opened its second pet park, this time in Cebu.

Located at the second level of Robinsons Galleria Cebu, the new area features agility equipment and enough space for pets and humans to socialize.

Use of the mall amenity is free.

HELLO GLOW INTRODUCES SUN CARE GEL

Hello Glow, Ever Bilena Cosmetics' skincare line, has introduced a new product.

Made in and imported from Korea, the Hello Glow Sun Care Gel promises to protect, strengthen, and moisturize the face and body with just one product.

It is enriched and formulated with aloe vera and bamboo leaf extract to soothe, protect, and smoothen the skin and works for all skin types.

The Hello Glow Sun Care Gel is available on Lazada, as well as from authorized distributors and resellers nationwide, for P320.

H&M UNVEILS 2 NEW COLLECTIONS

H&M's has released two new collections just in time for summer.

The first capsule collection is inspired by a flower-filled meadow, with dresses and matching tops and skirts with feminine details and voluminous cuts.

The second is a result of H&M's collaboration with Lemlem, the womenswear brand founded by Ethiopian supermodel, actress, and women's empowerment advocate Liya Kebede.

The Lemlem x H&M collection features a relaxed, fashion-forward range of caftans and beachwear pieces with bold stripes and dip dyed color-blocking along with swimwear, jewelry, and accessories.

Both collections will be available in all H&M stores starting April 29, and online via the brand's website and Zalora (May 13).

KEEP SKIN COOL WITH EVER ORGANICS

Ever Organics promises to help protect your skin this summer through its Ice Jeju Aloe products.

These include the Ice Jeju Aloe Gel Lotion, which contains aloe from jeju plants to boost suppleness and even out skin texture; and Ice Jeju Aloe Face Mist, which has aloe leaf extract that soothes sore skin from sun damage.

Made in Korea using natural ingredients, both products are available on Lazada. Prices are at P188 for the Ice Jeju Gel Lotion, and P198 for the Ice Jeju Aloe Face Mist.

LEGO TO RELEASE R2-D2 SET

The LEGO Group recently unveiled a new product for the ultimate Star Wars fan to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm.

The R2-D2 set includes 2,315 pieces, including a lightsaber hilt hidden in a secret compartment in the head.

It also has a mini-figure version of the iconic droid and a Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick.

The new set will be available at bankeebricks.ph and LEGO Certified Stores from May 1 for P11,999.75. Fans can also order through Lazada, Shopee, Dotcom, and Zalora.

QR ON DEMAND BY GCASH

GCash has been offering a QR on Demand feature as a safe and effective alternative to send and receive money without inputting one's mobile number.

Since its launch last February, GCash has seen more than 100,000 users who transacted using the QR feature. By March, the app has managed to convert at least 10,000 informal sellers to generate their own QR codes.

GCash is available on Google Play, Apple Store, and Huawei Gallery.

ROBINSONS PLACE TACLOBAN REOPENS

Robinsons Place Tacloban has reopened, promising a bigger, brighter, safer, and eco-friendlier place for shoppers.

The mall strictly implements health and sanitation protocols such as temperature checks, wearing of face masks and face shields, scanning of personal QR code, social distancing, stepping on foot bath, and proper hand sanitation.

The number of customers allowed inside stores, restrooms, elevators, and restaurants will also be limited to regulate foot traffic.

Robinsons Place Tacloban also has new bicycle parking and repair stations as more people use bikes to do their errands.

SAMSUNG'S 'SUMMER'S ON US' PROMO

Samsung is holding its "Summer's on Us" promo until June 30, which features TV and sound bar bundles.

Rates start at P29,999 when purchased via straight card or cash payment.

The bundle offers are available in participating Samsung Authorized dealers nationwide, with more details on the brand's website.

SHOPEE BRINGS BACK PACKAGE FOR FRONTLINERS

E-commerce platform Shopee has launched the second series of its package for frontliners.

From April 26 to 30, frontliners can sign up through the Shopee app to receive an exclusive digital package which includes discount vouchers, mobile vouchers from Globe, and limited brand discount vouchers from brands like Johnson & Johnson, Argentina in the Century Pacific Shop, Hygienix, S Sentials (Neurogen E), and Globe at Home Official Store.

The second series of the Shopee Bayanihan: Frontliner Package aims to support health care workers, medical professionals, police officers and military personnel, coast guards, government agencies, delivery and logistics providers, security guards, and mortuary services personnel.

To claim their package, frontliners are asked to sign up on the Bayanihan: Frontliner page on Shopee, submit a valid PRC license and/or a company ID, and wait for verification from the e-commerce platform.

UNIQLO TO LAUNCH ANIMAL CROSSING COLLECTION

Japanese apparel retailer is set to launch a t-shirt collection with Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

The upcoming collection of men's, women's, kids', and baby items features designs inspired by the hit video game on the Nintendo Switch.

It will be available in the Philippines by May 29.

Starting on April 29, players of "New Horizons" will get to visit Uniqlo Island using a Dream Address (available on the Uniqlo website) and use the brand's outfits in the game.

XTREME HOLDS SUMMER PROMO

Xtreme Appliances is holding a summer promo until May 31, featuring bundles and freebies.

The "Summer Is Xtreme Cool" promo covers products such as air conditioners, chest freezers, and refrigerators, and is available at the brand's concept stores, dealer stores, and branches nationwide.

More details on products and discounts are available on Xtreme's website, Lazada, and Shopee pages.