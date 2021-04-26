Netizens ask as Shamcey Supsup replaces Michele Gumabao in Miss Universe PH video

National director Shamcey Supsup (lower right) replaces second runner-up Michele Gumabao in a new ad featuring the Miss Universe Philippines Top 5. Screengrab from MUP's Facebook page

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) has released a new ad featuring its reigning queens, and netizens could not help but notice that one of them is absent once again.

Titleholder Rabiya Mateo, first runner-up Bella Ysmael, third runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, and fourth runner-up Billie Hakenson star in a new advertisement for an alcohol brand, where they showed different ways they use the product to stay protected amid the pandemic.

Second runner-up Michele Gumabao was not present in the clip, which was posted on the MUP Facebook page, with national director and former Miss Universe runner-up Shamcey Supsup taking her place.

In the comments section, fans asked the organization why Gumabao was not included in the ad.

"Where's MG? Busy na naman? May prior commitment na naman?" one Facebook user said.

"I'm [an] MG fan, pero di ba may contract siya sa MUP? Bakit palagi siyang wala?" another observed.

"Michele Gumabao, ba't laging wala ka? Genuine question lang po," a fan asked.

Others, meanwhile, speculated on Gumabao's absence, citing reasons ranging from prior work commitments and endorsement conflicts to the latter supposedly resigning as MUP's second runner-up.

The volleyball star has yet to make a public statement about the matter.

Gumabao has been reported absent at least twice during MUP's activities since winning second runner-up in October last year -- during the Top 5's photo op shortly after the pageant, and at a guesting on the ABS-CBN musical variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

She later explained her side on both occasions, citing "putting myself first" and taking safety precautions after possible COVID-19 exposure, respectively.

