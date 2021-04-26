LOOK: Rabiya Mateo's latest gown looks like the Philippine flag

A new glam shot of Rabiya Mateo has been released as the Miss Universe pageant nears, and it shows the beauty queen wearing a Filipiniana that looks like the Philippine flag.

Beauty camp Aces and Queens released the photo taken by Filbert Kung on its Instagram page on Monday, saying the gown was designed by Florida-based Filipino designer Kirsten Regalado.

"Lalaban para sa Pilipinas," the post read.

In previous Instagram posts, Regalado referred to the Filipiniana she made for Mateo as the Sunrise Gown.

Mateo is already in Florida to prepare for the 69th Miss Universe on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

She is hoping to win the Philippines' fifth crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Related video: