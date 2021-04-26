Kauna-unahang librong naisalin sa Filipino mula sa Hebrew language, inilunsad

MAYNILA - Pinangunahan ng Embassy of Israel sa bansa ang paglulunsad ng kauna-unahang librong naisalin sa Filipino language mula sa Hebrew.

Ito ay ang “Bigla, May Kumatok sa Pinto” na sinulat ng Israeli author na si Etgar Keret.

Compilation ito ng iba’t ibang maikling fiction stories na magkakaiba rin ang tema.

Bukod sa Filipino, naisalin na ang libro sa nasa 45 pang ibang wika.

“I want to say in general that the experience of being translated and published overseas, especially in places I never visited and heard a lot about, is always very, very exciting because when I started writing my stories, I believed that only my friends or the people who live in my neighborhood, or my family members will understand it because they were very intimate,” sabi ni Keret.

“Human beings are really beyond cultures, beyond climate, beyond social structure, and are really very much the same, and the reading a book from a different part of the world proves that,” dagdag pa niya.

Ang embahada ng Israel ang pumili sa naturang libro na maisalin sa Filipino language.

Ayon kay Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Rafael Harpaz, bukod sa magandang tema ng mga istorya, tiwala siyang makakakonekta sa mensahe ng mga kwento ang mga Pilipino.

