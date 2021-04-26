All grown up Atasha Muhlach on entering showbiz: 'I’d love to, I hope so'

MANILA – Atasha Muhlach is not opposed to the idea of following the footsteps of her celebrity parents, Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez.

In an interview with Metro.Style, the young Muhlach said she would love to venture into showbiz, given how she and her twin brother Andres had fun experiences when they would accompany their parents to work before.

“I’d love to. I hope so because like our previous experiences, they’ve been nothing but wonderful. They have always treated us kind of like a family in a sense. It was almost like a second family. And I just enjoyed the overall experiences and I just like trying out new things,” she said.

On being tagged a “showbiz royalty” since she comes from a family of actors, Muhlach said it’s very humbling to hear.

“I really do get kilig but it doesn’t bother us because we just see each other as normal people at home and we want everyone to see us like that,” she said.

Currently, Muhlach said she is just doing school day by day and if any opportunity comes by, she would consider it a great blessing.

When asked of her college plans, she said: “I’m off to the UK in Nottingham but I was supposed to go initially in January with Andres but then plans changed because there was a new strain that came in so that caused a lockdown. So for now, I’m just going to be here doing online.”

Taking up a business course, she believes it allows her “to put a structure in a sense to my creativity.”

“It’s like utilizing what I love to do and putting it in a whole business aspect. It kind of just like inspires me and it makes me really excited,” she said.

Muhlach said she and her brother enjoy their parents’ support about studying abroad, saying their mom and dad are always there to guide them in making decision.

“I’ve always wanted to go to the UK and experience something new because every year, we usually go to the States for Christmas. But then I want to try a new different environment and just to be completely independent,” she said.

“Initially I spoke to my parents about it. They thought I wanted to go to the States because we always go there every year but afterwards, I said, ‘Let’s just try something new, something different.’ And the UK is a beautiful place. I’ve always wanted to go there because I’ve never been. They were very supportive.”