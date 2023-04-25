Four-month-old puppy Princess incurred several 3rd degree burns after she saved the 5-year-old daughter of her owner in a burning house in General Santos City last April 20. Jacquiline Rufino Madi

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear protective clothing and others even use tools to save lives.

However, this was not the case for Princess, a 4-month-old Belgian Malinios puppy who saved a 5-year-old child inside a burning house in Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City.

The house of Princess' owner caught fire at around 2 a.m. last April 20, according to the Facebook post of Jacquiline Rufino Madi, Princess' current attending veterinarian.

Members of the family, including Princess, awakened with their house already on fire, which they then instinctively ran out of.

"For some reason, Princess wouldn't stop barking at her owner [when they got out]... [and] when she finally caught her owner's attention, she immediately ran back inside the burning house," Madi said in her Facebook post.

"Her owner [followed her] inside and found out that the owner's daughter, a 5-year-old child, was still inside, deeply asleep," she continued.

Fortunately, no one died in the incident.

Princess was brought to the veterinary clinic on April 21 after she incurred 3rd degree burns on her face, both of her ears, and 4 paws.

She is currently recovering at the GSC Pet Care Center Veterinary Hospital after non-governmental organization A Heart for Paws Gensan arranged a fundraising drive for Princess.

Donations may be sent to A Heart for Paws Gensan in the following details: