Paulo Avelino joins star-studded cast of 'Ang Larawan: The Concert'

MANILA – Paulo Avelino has also joined the star-studded cast of “Ang Larawan: The Concert.”

As seen in Kakai Bautista’s Instagram Stories on Sunday, Avelino attended rehearsals over the weekend.

Bea Alonzo reposted the same in her own account, while expressing excitement in her latest vlog to finally have Avelino on board.

“Kaibigan ko si Pau. So kahit paano, meron akong makakapitan during the rehearsals,” she said. “It will be a very beautiful event.”

Also part of the line-up are Jericho Rosales, Karylle, Markki Stroem, Aicelle Santos and industry veterans Mitch Valdez and Nonie Buencamino.

“Ang Larawan: The Concert” is the culminating activity of Metropolitan Theater's year-long celebration of The Order of National Artists of the Philippines. It is set to be staged on May 6.

It will be produced by Girlie Rodis and Aaron Velasco of the Metropolitan Theater, with Ryan Cayabyab as the musical director.