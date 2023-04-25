Pia Wurtzbach is happy to have the chance to bond with one of her Miss Universe sisters in Maldives.

On Instagram Stories, the 2015 titleholder uploaded a photo of her with Iris Mittenaere as they got together during a work trip.

Wurtzbach crowned the French beauty queen in Manila in 2016.

"More bonding moments with my queen sister for this trip," she said in the caption.

Screenshot from Instagram/Pia Wurtzbach

Wurtzbach last saw Mittenaere in 2022 when they co-hosted the Miss Universe Philippines pageant with another Miss Universe sister, 2017 titleholder Demi-Leigh Tebow of South Africa.

This paved the way for a rare reunion photo of five Miss Universe winners, which also included the Philippines' Catriona Gray (2018) and Harnaaz Sandhu of India (2021).

Aside from Mittenaere, another beauty queen who is in the same Maldives trip is Flora Coquerel, who is Wurtzbach's batchmate in Miss Universe 2015.

Coquerel finished in the Top 5 of the competition, with Wurtzbach winning the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe crown.

Screenshot from Instagram/Pia Wurtzbach

"The last time we saw each other was literally at the Miss Universe competition in 2015. She was always so nice and sweet to me. And she still is," Wurtzbach said in an Instagram Stories post.

