MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

MKU JOINS ASIAN DEFENSE AND SECURITY EXHIBITION

Global defense and homeland security company MKU joins the Asian Defense and Security (ADAS) 2022 and commits to support the modernization initiatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

A consistent ADAS exhibitor, MKU is looking to showcase its smart solutions such as a body armor system and night vision devices at this year's event.

The exhibition and conference is set for April 27 to 29 at the World Trade Center in Manila.

MKU is a manufacturer of ballistic protection solutions such as body armor, combat helmets, ballistic shields and soldier optronics solutions such as thermal imaging and night vision devices.

In the last three years, it has delivered more than 11,000 body armors, 16,000 helmets, and over 600 night vision devices to the Philippine Army, the Philippine International Trading Corporation, and the Philippine National Police.

NUBIA'S REDMAGIC 7

Handout

Nubia is set to release its newest gaming smartphone, RedMagic 7, at Kimstore on April 29.

Powered by 2022 Flagship Chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 1ratio display and 65W GaN Magic Charger with Air-Cooled Quick Charging capability, RedMagic 7 is built to be a gaming device first before it is a smartphone.

Enhancing its haptic feedback along with its audio and RGB lighting enhancements is Red Core 1, its built-in independent gaming chip.

Running on RedMagic OS5.0, the sweat-resistant RedMagic 7 has features such as plug-ins and shorthand, allowing users to magnify parts of the screen and record clips of victorious moments during a game.

It has a reaction time of 7.4 ms, a 720 Hz touch sampling rate, and a 500Hz touch rate for shoulder triggers, detecting real-time in-game commands and execution when playing FPS games like Fortnite, Call of Duty Mobile, and Genshin Impact.

RedMagic 7 will be first available at Kimstore, its official distributor in the country, along with Shopee Mall and LazMall accounts of Nubia RedMagic Philippines.

RAZER'S LEVIATHAN V2 PC SOUNDBAR

Handout

Razer has released the Leviathan V2 PC soundbar, which promises to deliver audio clarity for a detailed, immersive listening experience right from the desktop.

Armed with 2 full-range drivers, 2 passive radiators, 2 tweeters, and a down-firing subwoofer, the Razer Leviathan V2 is designed to provide full range and high-fidelity sound.

It is powered by THX Spatial and RGB Chroma, and is available at Razer's website, stores, and authorized dealers for P15,790.

REALME'S COLLAB WITH FREE FIRE

Handout

Smartphone brand Realme has released the limited edition Realme 9 Pro+, which is in collaboration with Free Fire, in the Philippines.

The product offers the flagship-level features of the Realme 9 Pro+, along with customizations inspired by the Battle Royale mobile game. In terms of product design, the back panel of the device was customized to include details reminiscent of Free Fire branding elements.

Each also comes with a customized box packaging that unfolds into a Free Fire universe map. Players can also look forward to other freebies such as stickers, a Free Fire Magic Cube reward card, and a SIM-ejector pin in the form of the FF Knife.

The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition (8GB+128GB) is available at SRP P20,990. More details are available on Realme's website and social media pages.

SMART ASSEMBLES PH GAMERS FOR GIGA ARENA VIDEO

Handout

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. brought together local gaming celebrities for a video for Giga Arena, the first all-in-one esports platform for Filipino mobile gamers.

The one-minute video features Alodia Gosiengfiao, Dexie Diaz, Christine Samson, and Nix Gaming, who are among the most prominent Filipino streamers today.

Filipino gamers and esports enthusiasts looking to test their skills can join the Giga Arena for daily, weekly, and monthly tournaments, featuring games such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends: Wild Rift, PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty Mobile.

They can sign up on the Giga Arena website and create an account using their Smart or TNT mobile number. To join ongoing tournaments, users need to use Giga Arena tickets, which they can earn and accumulate every time they register to Giga Games data packs on the GigaLife App.

SM PARTNERS WITH MPL-PH FOR SEASON 9 PLAYOFFS

SM Supermalls has joined the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Philippines as one of its esports partners to provide fans an immersive viewing experience through select SM cinemas nationwide.

The retail giant will broadcast the Season 9 Playoffs in its SM cinemas from April 28 until the finals on May 1. Tickets are priced at P170 per day, including free popcorn and MLBB freebies.

Participating cinemas include SM City San Lazaro, SM City Manila, SM City Sta. Mesa, SM City Taytay, SM City Masinag, SM City BF Parañaque, SM City Sucat, and SM City Bicutan.