ADIDAS OPENS AT SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Adidas has opened a store at Shangri-La Plaza, offering its popular shoe styles such Ultraboost, Stan Smith, Gazelle, and Superstar.

The new store also has activewear for both men and women.

More updates are available at Shangri-La's social media pages.

AYALA MALLS CINEMAS' PRIVATE WATCH PARTY

Ayala Malls Cinemas is giving customers the option to host a private watch party, with rates starting at P10,000 for exclusive use of the theater and ticket admission for 25 persons.

Additional guests cost P400 per head, with food packages also available.

In compliance with the guidelines under Alert Level 1, vaccinated visitors may access the cinemas while observing the minimum safety protocols at all times.

Guests 18 years old and above must present proof of complete vaccination upon entry, and may bring snacks and drinks inside. All are required to wear face masks throughout the screening, but may

be removed only when eating.

More details are available at Ayala Malls Cinemas ticket booths and at Sure Seats.

FINAL FANTASY COLLECTION FROM UNIQLO

Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo is releasing a collection that celebrates the Final Fantasy role-playing game franchise.

The new shirts feature scenes from 16 mainline titles from Final Fantasy, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

These will be launched on May 6, with each priced at P790.

HOME CREDIT'S GREAT 0% FESTIVAL

Home Credit Philippines offers Filipino shoppers 0% interest installments from over 1,000 items at its first-ever Great 0% Festival.

Until May 31, customers may avail of their chosen items through an installment plan with Home Credit. For up to 3 different items in one loan contract, they may choose a flexible payment term of 6, 12, 15, or 18 months at 0% interest at all participating stores nationwide.

Featured products include home appliances and furniture, bicycles and motorcycle accessories, electronics and hardware, and sports equipment and apparel, among others.

More details are available at Home Credit's website and app.

HONDA LAUNCHES NEW FLAGSHIP STORE IN CALOOCAN

Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) recently launched a new flagship store in Caloocan.

Located at 311 Rizal Avenue Ext at Grace Park West, the more than 1,000-square meter space offers a complete lineup of HPI motorcycles, power products, and spare parts, among others.

The branch is the third HPI flagship store to be launched this year, with more lined up to open soon.

ONITSUKA TIGER'S SUMMER FOOTWEAR

Onitsuka Tiger Philippines is offering a wide range of comfortable and stylish footwear for both men and women this summer.

The Dentigre Strap strappy sandal has a rugged tooled outer sole and adjustable straps, with simple hook-and-loop closures that come on and off quickly.

The Mexico 66 Sabot, on the other hand, provides an easy option for hot sunny days with extra breathability through its mesh material. It has a slip-on function without being out of place in a more formal outfit.

The Ohbori Strap has an upper section made from textile and synthetic materials, while the sole unit has OrthoLite for superior cushioning.

Meanwhile, the Rebilac Sandal is a hybrid sandal with open mesh to keep toes cool while protecting them, as well as hook-and-loop straps and elastic heel bands.

More details are available at Onitsuka Tiger Philippines' website and social media pages.

SHELL'S 'DOCTOR STRANGE' MERCHANDISE

Pilipinas Shell has collaborated with The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia to offer merchandise from Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Its newest promo lets customers win Doctor Strange caps, backpacks, and pin badges, among others, through their purchase of Shell V-Power fuels or by availing Shell Helix oil change services.

For every P150 purchase of Shell V-Power, 2-wheeled vehicle owners can claim a peel-apart coupon. On the other hand, 4-wheeled vehicle owners can claim a peel-apart coupon for every P,1500 purchase.

Marvel fans also get a Doctor Strange pin badge for every purchase of Shell Helix HX7 or Shell Helix High Mileage oil change package; or a Doctor Strange lanyard and pin badge for every purchase of Shell Helix Ultra, HX8, Power or Protect oil change package.

The promo will run until May 15, with more details on Pilipinas Shell's website.