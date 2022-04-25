Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu arrives in PH

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu graces the "Period Pains: Tackling the Challenges of Menstrual Equity" at the Citadines Bay City Manila in Pasay City on April 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has arrived in the Philippines ahead of the coronation night of this year’s edition of Miss Universe Philippines.

Before leaving for Manila, Sandhu said in the official Instagram page of Miss Universe that this is her first country visit and she is “so thrilled and electrified” to go to the Philippines.

Upon her arrival, she said in another post that she cannot wait to meet all the contestants of the Miss Universe Philippines.

Other than gracing the coronation night, Sandhu said she is also here together with Plan International “to talk about menstrual equity.”

“I am really excited to announce something which is very close my heart and to take this talk forward from India to the Philippines,” she said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu meets with youth advocates during the 'Period Pains: Tackling the Challenges of Menstrual Equity' at the Citadines Bay City Manila in Pasay City on April 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The coronation night of the Miss Universe Philippines is set to happen on April 30.

Aside from Sandhu, the event will also be attended by other former Miss Universe winners including Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere and Demi Leigh-Tebow.

The three former titleholders will host the pageant.