Screengrab from Laureen Uy's vlog

Laureen Uy still could not believe that she is a step closer to fulfilling her dream of having a house by the beach.

The fashion and travel vlogger recently revealed that she has purchased a beach lot in La Union with her brother Vince.

"We actually just got the lot, and I've been saving up for this my whole life," Uy said in a video on her YouTube channel.

Explaining why she opted to buy a lot in La Union, she said: "There's something about the vibe here. 'Yung community also, I love the people here."

Screengrab from Laureen Uy's vlog

Uy said the beachfront property will include two houses -- one for her and another for her brother -- with both to be designed by their architect cousin.

She said the rocks by the shore will likely be retained as these add to the charm of the lot.

Screengrab from Laureen Uy's vlog

Screengrab from Laureen Uy's vlog

"We really plan on keeping the rocks kasi sobrang ganda niya... Hindi pa ako sure when we'll start the construction," she said.

Before making her name as a vlogger, Uy dabbled in showbiz as part of the ABS-CBN series "My Binondo Girl" starring Kim Chiu.

She is also known to many as the younger sister of stylist Liz Uy.