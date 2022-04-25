MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

AYALA MALLS WELCOMES LOCAL ARTISTS BACK ON STAGE

Ayala Malls has started welcoming local artists back on stage through ALive, a series of physical mall-wide concerts.

The event, which will run until June, puts a spotlight on rising and established artists.

Adie, Zack Tabudlo, Nadine Lustre, and Arthur Nery have kicked off the performances over the weekend. Below is the rest of the lineup:

April 30: Happy Plays Music Festival at Market! Market!

May 1: Lola Amour and Leanne and Naara at Ayala Malls Manila Bay

May 8: Basically Saturday and Arthur Miguel at Ayala Malls Manila Bay

May 8: Arthur Nery at Fairview Terraces

May 13: Adie at MarQuee Mall

May 13: Arthur Nery at Cloverleaf

May 14: Keiko Necesario and Sud at Ayala Malls Manila Bay

May 14: Happy Plays Music Festival at Solenad

May 21: Arthur Nery at Alabang Town Center

May 28: Arthur Nery at Ayala Malls Feliz

May 28: Happy Plays Music Festival at Ayala Malls Manila Bay

June 4: Happy Plays Music Festival at Alabang Town Center

June 4: Arthur Nery at MarQuee Mall

June 11: Happy Plays Music Festival at Glorietta

June 17: Adie at Harbor Point

July 22: Happy Plays Music Festival at July 22

August 6: Arthur Nery at Harbor Point

More details are available at Ayala Malls' social media pages.

'FRUITS OF LABOR' BY ARTABLADO

Rico Aunzo and Ramil Tumampos feature the unsung heroes of labor -- farmers, fisherfolk, construction workers, health workers, and those who own small businesses -- through their art.

Their exhibit, titled "Fruits of Labor," opened last Easter Sunday at ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria.

Born in Tatum City, Davao del Norte, Tumampos showed his love for drawing at a very young age. As a teenager, he worked with his father doing hand-painted billboards for various movie houses.

As the demand for cinema marquees died down, Tumampos shifted to painting on canvas and explored a style characterized as "impressionist transparency mixed with Cubism." At present, he resides in Magalang, Pampanga and actively joins art exhibits to showcase his work and to meet fellow art practitioners.

Aunzo, on the other hand, depicts people as angular or slightly distorted figures that appear "idol-like, introspective, with long necks and

portentous eyes that are shut." His watercolor painting was included in then Ateneo president Fr. Jose Ramon T. Villarin's book of reflections titled "Siya Nga!" in 2020, along with works by National Artist BenCab, Betsy Westendorp, Justin Nuyda, Wig Tysmans, and Elmer Borlongan.



TERNOCON 3 KICKS OFF

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), through its Cultural Exchange Department and Bench/Suyen Corp., join efforts again to preserve and promote the Philippine dress with TernoCon 3.

The third edition aims to encourage the use of the terno/balintawak as a popular form of dress. The competition is open to practicing Filipino designers or fashion design students who are at least 20 years of

age.

To help the finalists understand the historical and social context of the balintawak and the Philippine dress in general, a series of lectures was conducted online last April 23 and 24. Lecturers included Ternocon artistic director Gino Gonzales, social historian Isidra Reyes, fashion designer Lesley Mobo, and writer and historian Felice Sta. Maria.

The screening and selection of 12 finalists will follow after the lectures, followed by workshops and mentoring sessions.

The final competition and cultural show are slated on January 28, 2023.

WWF, EPSON LAUNCH 3D VIRTUAL MUSEUM

A three-dimensional virtual museum has been launched through a collaboration between World Wide Fund for Nature-Philippines (WWF-Philippines) and Epson Philippines, with the goal of increasing awareness on different issues faced by the environment.

The virtual museum project features an audiovisual gallery of different ecosystems that provide users with various information on how these certain ecosystems are affected by climate change.

It is integrated within the mobile and web application of Camp Kalikasan, an online environmental education resource center.