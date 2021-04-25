'Nothing less than phenomenal': Rabiya Mateo draws praise for posting no make-up video

MANILA — In a break from posting her glamorous shots ahead of the 69th edition of the Miss Universe pageant, Rabiya Mateo on Sunday showed her followers her self in her “simplest form.”

On Instagram, the Filipina beauty queen shared a no-make up video, fetching thousands of likes within an hour.

“I live in a cruel industry. I’m always compared to different girls. People have always something to say like, ‘You’re not beautiful enough. You’re so thin. I don’t like what you wear.’ But then life is never superficial,” she wrote in the caption.

“It’s not always what’s attractive to our eyes but it’s the love we choose to build, the connection we make to people and how we want to celebrate ourselves,” she added.

Mateo ended her message by exuding confidence, saying she knows in her heart that she is “nothing less than phenomenal” even without make-up, heavy hair extensions and nothing fancy to wear.

Mateo is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

The 69th Miss Universe pageant will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

