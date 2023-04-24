Photo from Magandang Buhay YouTube channel.

MANILA — "You are giving us light."

These are some of the words of University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman student Waxee Galang when he explained why he chose to do a thesis about OPM icon Regine Velasquez.

During the birthday celebration of Velasquez at "Magandang Buhay," Galang said that doing a thesis about the OPM icon made his workload lighter as he is a huge fan of the singer.

"Ang bigat mag-thesis lalo na sa UP. S=abi ko, ano kayang pwedeng gawin, sino ang pwede kong i-focus, sabi ko ito (Regine Velasquez)," Galang said.

"It's another way to pay tribute to you, Ate, for the many things na nagawa niyo po para sa akin, at para sa aming lahat (fans). Bibliya po natin ito," he added.

Titled "'You Make Me Shine': The Gay Fandom of Regine Velasquez and the Making of a Gay Icon," Galang wrote about how Velasquez has became an icon for the LGBT community.

"Thank you for everything that you have done for us lalo na sa queer community kasi dahil po sa star power niyo, kumakapit po kami roon para kahit papaano kami, ma-celebrate rin po namin 'yung tunay naming kulay," Galang said.

"Kaya ko po pinangalanang 'Shine' kasi you are giving us your light. We're able to cast the darkness aside para naman makapag-ano kami in our true colors," he added.

Velasquez thanked Galang and said: "Hindi ko alam kung ano'ng ginawa ko to deserve such a honor. Thank you, thank you very much."

Last February, Galang went viral on social media when Velasquez received his thesis. After her concert, Velasquez posed with the manuscript and thank the student for his efforts.

