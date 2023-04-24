Parents immerse in science behind childhood development

An exhibit by Nestlé NANKID® was held in Mandaluyong that allowed parents to immerse themselves in the science behind the development of children, on March 31, 2023. Handout from Nestlé NANKID®

MANILA - An exhibit was held recently in Mandaluyong that allowed parents to immerse themselves in the science behind the development of children.

The 5 Pro Edge Experience by Nestlé NANKID® at the Edsa Shangri-La Grand Isla Ballroom last March 31 served as a physical space for participating parents to learn more about immunity, allergy prevention, brain development, growth and digestion, the product said in a statement.

Aside from the interactive experience in the five stations for each of the development areas, the participants also took part in a panel discussion that included clinic psychologist Riza Ng, who said that holistic development includes physical, social, emotional, cognitive and spiritual growth of children, the statement read.

"When you're more mindful and present for yourself and your children, then that also allows you to practice a holistic approach in parenting. You should also acknowledge and validate the fact that you're doing your best already," Ng, who has specialization on Parenting & Family, was quoted to have said.

Aubrey Iñigo, the Marketing Lead for NANKID, said their new NANKID® INFINIPRO HA has the most scientifically advanced 5 Pro Edge formula that makes it designed to support the different areas of children’s development.

"Our children have so much potential waiting to be unlocked, and really, our role as parents is to nourish and support their holistic development so they can achieve infinite possibilities," said Anne Gauthier, a mother who hosted the event.

FROM THE ARCHIVE