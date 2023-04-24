Miss Universe owner to wear Pinoy designs in PH visit

MANILA -- The new owner of the Miss Universe Organization is placing her trust on Filipino designers as she prepares to visit the country.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Thai entrepreneur Anne Jakrajutatip shared a photo of her holding a mini trunk bag, saying it will be the only thing she will bring for her upcoming trip.

She revealed that a number of Filipino designers have offered to dress her up during her stay in the Philippines.

"There are lots of well-known designers offering me the outfits, formal dresses, and evening gowns to wear. I trust them," she said.

Jakrajutatip then added in jest: "However, if they could not deliver anything good on time, I would surely have to wear my bikini and do 'Hello Universe' on the stage instead!"

Jakrajutatip did not give further details about her visit, but it is assumed that she will be in the country in time for the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night.

Reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel and former titleholder Zozibini Tunzi are also set to grace the national pageant on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, as special guests.

Jakrajutatip's JKN Global Group acquired the 71-year-old Miss Universe Organization late last year.

The company previously mentioned plans to grow the business in "untapped markets" such as Asia,