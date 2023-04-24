LOOK: Team Kramer starts building new house

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Doug and Chesca Kramer and their children will soon have another house.

Last week, Dough uploaded a reel and snaps from the groundbreaking ceremony of their future house on Instagram.

"Our next house project. Ground breaking and dedication day,", announced Doug, who is also looking forward to see how their architects will execute their vision.

"To God be the glory always!!" he added.

"The vision is to build a home that's not just a house, but a sanctuary. A reflection of dreams and aspirations. Have a blessed morning!" Doug wrote in another post.

It was just in 2019 when the Kramers moved to their house.

