Marty Alix, Jason Arrow, Victory Ndukwe and Shaka Cook from 'Hamilton' in Australia. Photo by Daniel Boud



MANILA -- Tickets to the much-anticipated Manila run of the musical "Hamilton" are now on sale to the general public.

Prices range from P2,645 to P8,993, depending on the day of the week, on TicketWorld.

Pre-selling to those who were part of the waitlist, as well as to certain credit card holders, started last April 20.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton" features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, Broadway, and R&B.

It tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, and has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama since it premiered on Broadway in 2015.

"Hamilton" will be staged starting September 17 at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque.