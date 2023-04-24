MANILA -- Local celebrities showed their support for the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) musical "Walang Aray," which is now on its last three weeks.

Among those who have been spotted during previous shows were Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual and the DonBelle love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

The latter were also seen posing for a photo with KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, more popularly known as KDLex, who are part of the musical.

Also showing their support for "Walang Aray" are drag queens Precious Paula Nicole and Brigiding, and other well-known personalities in film and theater, such as Jon Santos, Malou De Guzman, Gretchen Ho, and Jester Delos Santos.

