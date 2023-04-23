Beauty pageant at fashion show, patok sa Sweden at England

DONCASTER - Glamoroso at elegante na may tatak Pinoy, ‘yan ang mga kasuotang inirampa sa unang Filipino Fashion Festival sa Doncaster, England nitong Pebrero.

Tampok sa okasyon ang ready-to-wear collection ni Jian Lasala. Nakilala si Lasala na nag-disenyo ng kasuotan ng ilang naging kandidata sa Miss Universe pageant at bilang in-house designer para sa isang international clothing brand.

Matapos hangaan sa London Fashion Week, sa English countryside naman ibinida ng ilang Filipino at British models ang mga likha ng couturier na si Jhay Layson.

“My collection so far is more on harvest or what you call ‘Ani.’ So, this is more on red collections with pearls and crystals and some of the outfits, are more on Filipiniana, with a concept of laser beads, an artwork of our beaders from the Philippines,” sabi ni Layson, designer.

Bumilib naman ang mga modelo at bisita sa pambihirang talento at pagkamalikhain ng Filipino designers.

“They’re absolutely beautiful and they are so empowering and make you feel so body- confident with your own body,” sabi ni Gabrielle Mills, model.

“Ang sarap sa pakiramdam, we can feel how passionate they are in helping in promoting our Filipino culture,” sabi ni Labor Attache Amy Reyes, Migrant Workers Office-UK

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

Sa Sweden, nagtagisan naman ang mga misis sa isang beauty pageant sa Stockholm, hangarin ng pageant na makalikom ng pondo para sa charitable projects sa Mindanao.

Nasungkit ng model mula London na si Sarah Sheppard ang korona ng Mrs. Charm Universe 2023. “I absolutely love every moment,

"I think everybody did absolutely amazing tonight,” sabi ni Sarah Sheppard, winner, Mrs. Charm Universe 2023.

“It's really important to work with charity all over the world not just the Philippines but everywhere.” sabi ni Madeliene Wallgren, Mrs. Charm Heritage 2023.

Inorganisa ang pageant for a cause ng Pinay na si Marlita Corral. Malaki ang kanyang pasasalamat sa mga kandidata na nanggaling pa sa iba’t ibang bansa.

“I am blessed and I am happy that I could be able to start again our charity program because there are a lot of children who really need our help,” sabi ni Marlita Corral, organizer.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa United Kingdom at Sweden, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

