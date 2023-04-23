Actors Piolo Pascual, Donny Pangilinan and Matteo Guidicelli at the Sun Life Cycle PH in Imus, Cavite, April 23, 2023. Photo courtesy of Sun Life Philippines

MANILA – Heartthrobs Donny Pangilinan, Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli graced Sunday a cycling event in Imus, Cavite.

The three actors joined over a thousand riders for the Sun Life Cycle PH, aimed at inspiring "more Filipinos to pursue a healthy [and] active lifestyle" and "strengthen family bonds," the insurance company that organized the event said in a press release.

Cycle PH — which took place at the Vermosa Sports Hub — featured events for kids as young as 2 years old, parents and teams, according to Sun Life.

"Because of this advocacy, Sun Life... also went into offering health and insurance products that actually help Filipinos protect their health," said Carla Gonzalez-Chong, chief client experience and marketing officer at Sun Life.

The event caps a two-week bike festival, which also includes a kids' bike camp in Taguig led by Pangilinan.

Sun Life Philippines launched Cycle PH in 2016.

