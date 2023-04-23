Mikki Claver of the P-pop group poses as the digital cover star of PARCINQ magazine for its fashion issue. PARCINQ

MANILA — BGYO’s Mikki Claver suits up in summer streetwear in yet another high-profile fashion stint, this time as the digital cover star of lifestyle magazine PARCINQ.

Looking sleek in black, the P-pop idol strikes poses in a “futuristic, electromagnetic, enigmatic” fashion editorial featuring .ARCHIVES creations by young brand founder Ellis.

Claver was photographed by Rxandy Capinpin, with art direction by Joe Andy, video by Pogs Francisco, styling by Kai Chavez and Ryebread, and hair and makeup by Mycke Arcano.

The “Laro” songwriter’s solo outing for PARCINQ follows other memorable fashions moments for BGYO, which also includes members Gelo Rivera, Akira Morishita, JL Toreliza, and Nate Porcalla.

In their debut year in 2021, the “Aces of P-pop” were featured by Privé Alliance, the streetwear label which boasts K-pop superstar Baekhyun of EXO as its co-creative director.

A year later, BGYO was tapped as music ambassadors of the fast fashion giant H&M, which also staged the award-winning virtual concert “Celestial Spaces” featuring the boy group.

Those are aside from BGYO’s growing number of brand endorsements, just two years into its career as an emerging P-pop force.

Claver, Rivera, Morishita, Toreliza, and Porcalla are set to celebrate the group’s second anniversary with the “BE:US” live album showcase — their first-ever — at the SM SkyDome in Quezon City on May 12.

Ahead of the fan gathering, BGYO will also visit Mindanao-based ACEs on May 5 at KCC Mall of Marbel, May 6 at KCC Mall of GenSan, and May 7 at KCC Mall de Zamboanga.

