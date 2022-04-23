New eats: Tatatito serves proudly Pinoy food for locals, foreigners

Tatatito is located at the ground floor of OPL Building on Dela Rosa St. corner C. Palanca in Legazpi Village, Makati. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- With restrictions opening up, a lot of us are not only looking forward to travelling, but also welcoming guests and balikbayans back to the Philippines. Tatatito Filipino Home Kitchen, the new Filipino restaurant from McWilson Corporation, is a great place to bring these visitors to discover, or re-discover, Filipino Food.

The McWilson group, which is also behind Gringo and Honeybon Cakes, has been planning to launch a Filipino concept for the longest time because they had a wealth of talent and taste for local flavors. Tatatito, the name being a play on "tara dito", was conceptualized to attract Filipino food lovers from all over.

“We envisioned a restaurant where locals would be proud to bring balikbayans and foreign guests to sample Filipino food,” shared Reagan Tan, owner of McWilson Corporation.

The restaurant sits on the corner of C. Palanca and Dela Rosa in Legazpi Village, Makati and has cozy interiors for lunch, dinner or just to have coffee. The first floor is a high-ceilinged open space that lets the sunlight in through the floor to ceiling windows.

The high-ceilinged first floor has plenty of natural light in the daytime. Jeeves de Veyra

If you’re looking to really hide away perhaps for a call or get some work done, go up to the second floor to find a little corner to get some quiet. It’s a lovely nook as you can still peer out on the hustle and bustle of C. Palanca from here.

The second floor has a relaxing view of Legazpi Village. Jeeves de Veyra

Speaking of spending time at Tatatito, do not miss the coffee. While coffee is often an afterthought everywhere else, one sip of the long black reveals something special that matches any third wave coffee shop out there.

A look at the bar reveals a top-of-the-line espresso machine and grinder combination that’s the standard for coffee competitions abroad with a barista who knows what he’s doing to extract the best coffee from the beans especially selected and roasted for the restaurant groups owner.

You can also come in for coffee and merienda. Jeeves de Veyra

While it’s not exactly a panaderia third wave coffee shop, merienda with coffee and any of their kakanin or Filipino breads is great way to sip and snack away the afternoon. The fluffy and cheesy ensaymada, in particular, is great to dunk in a hot mocha or latte.

Tatatito succeeds in tickling the palate with its selection of Filipino favorites. While the menu isn’t region-specific having representative dishes from the major culinary regions of the country, it isn’t bloated with way too much choices, focusing instead on making them well.

Here are some of the entrees to try from the menu.

Baked Mussels and Crispy Shanghai Hipon. Jeeves de Veyra

Start out with Filipino appetizers like baked tahong or its spin on the favorite lumpia, the Crispy Shanghai Hipon.

Gising-gising. Jeeves de Veyra

Get some Gising-Gising Sigarilyas with heat from chopped up siling labuyo and creaminess of gata to open up the tastebuds.

Kansi. Jeeves de Veyra

Aside from bulalo and tInola, Tatatito’s kansi soup is very flavorful with meat that’s very tender as these are left to simmer for 10 hours.

Sisig. Jeeves de Veyra

Filipinos love pork! The pork sisig at Tatatito is really tasty with some heat because of the siling labuyo. Definitely have to get extra rice with this one. Look for the Sarsaparilla BBQ Liempo too, with a root beer-like sauce.

Sizzling Sinigang and Bistek. Jeeves de Veyra

Beefy offerings include Sizzling Bulalo Steak and Bistek made with slices of roast beef.

Inasal. Jeeves de Veyra

For meals good for one, check out the rice plates or the inasal – chicken, pork or tuna belly grilled the Ilonggo way brushed with Tatatito’s own marinade.

Seafood specialties. Jeeves de Veyra

The menu has a nice seafood selection. The Deep-Fried Lapu-Lapu in citrusy sweet pomelo sauce and Adobong Baby Pusit are just two of the highlights in Tatatito’s seafood section.

Big platters. Jeeves de Veyra

There are bandehados (big platters) for large groups. These are the Crispy Pata with dipping vinegar and the Tatatito Fried Chicken with a side of banana ketchup. Each of the plate comes with a side of fried vegetable fritters.

Two kinds of palabok. Jeeves de Veyra

The menu isn’t complete without pancit. These guys love palabok so much that there are two on the menu -- the classic Palabok and the more indulgent Crispy Crab Palabok.

Bamboo rice. Jeeves de Veyra

Speaking of carbs, rice is another non-negotiable in a Filipino meal. Besides turmeric and garlic rice, check out the special bamboo rice that’s infused with gingery tInola, anise-y pata tim, and squash and crab giving whatever its paired with extra flavor.

Tatatito can be found at the ground floor of OPL Building on Dela Rosa St. corner C. Palanca in Legazpi Village, Makati and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.