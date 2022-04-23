Travel, fashion, and other deals for a good cause are available in Metro’s 8-day online shopping event. Handout



Metro is holding an eight-day online shopping event that will benefit the survivors of Typhoon Odette last December.

Billed the “Metro Benefit Sale,” the event offers special deals for a Rajo Laurel wedding gown, a four-day stay in Boracay, a dining experience in Tagaytay, and other lifestyle finds and steals from April 23 to 30.

Part of the efforts for ABS-CBN Foundation’s 100-day fund drive dubbed “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon: Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan,” Metro has partnered with Vantage Inc. for the benefit sale featuring various brands.

The shopping exclusive will showcase a curated list of fashion, beauty, home, and travel finds all on sale via MetroBenefitSale.com.

All of the proceeds will be used to fund home repair kits that affected families can use to rebuild their houses destroyed by the typhoon.

Shoppers can also tune in to Metro Shoplive on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube (@metrodotstyle) on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. The program will be hosted by David Celdran and co-hosted by Metro personalities Geolette Esguerra, Ferdie Salvador, and Anton Barretto.

As of April 17, about 207,649 families have already received food packs while 584 families have accepted home-repair kits from ABS-CBN Foundation and its partners and donors.

The ongoing fund drive has reached more than P105.86 million in cash donations and P16.5 million worth of in-kind donations.

Donors and Kapamilyas can also help by of availing Tulong vouchers on Lazada and Shopee that will be added to funds for home-repair kits.