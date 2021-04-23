WATCH: Rabiya Mateo invites Filipinos to watch Miss Universe on A2Z channel

Screengrab from A2Z's Facebook page

Rabiya Mateo is inviting her fellow Filipinos to watch her compete for the Miss Universe crown as she promoted the live telecast of the pageant on the local channel A2Z.

In a video posted on A2Z's Facebook page, the beauty queen introduced herself to her compatriots, saying she is proud to represent the country in the upcoming pageant.

"Mabuhay, mga Kapamilya! Ako si Rabiya Occeña Mateo, proud to represent the beautiful islands of the Philippines sa Miss Universe 2020," she said.

Mateo earlier shared a behind-the-scenes look of her promotional video for Miss Universe on A2Z on Instagram.

Her post showed her wearing the same blue dress as she posed for the camera.

The 69th Miss Universe will be shown live on A2Z on May 17 (Monday) starting at 8 a.m., with a replay at 10:30 p.m.

This was made possible through the continued partnership between ABS-CBN and IMG, which owns the Miss Universe brand.

