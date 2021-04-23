Slater Young, Bianca Gonzalez now have podcasts on Spotify

Slater Young (left) and Bianca Gonzalez. Photos from @thatguyslater and @iamsuperbianca on Instagram

MANILA -- Spotify has partnered with new Filipino podcasters, including celebrities Slater Young and Bianca Gonzalez.

They are now part of the streaming service's Spotify Exclusive Podcasts as part of its efforts to expand homegrown content.

"We're seeing an increased demand for podcast content in the Philippines," Carl Zuzarte, Spotify's head of studios for Southeast Asia, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to expand our exclusive podcast offering in the Philippines, working with more local podcasters to tell their stories, create content that matters, and connect with listeners in the most intimate way," he added.

Young co-hosts the Spotify program "Skypodcast" with his wife, vlogger Kryz Uy. Here, they talk about "unplugged and uncensored conversations about everything from life and relationships, to family and memorable misadventures."

Gonzalez, on the other hand, brings her "Paano Ba 'To" book and vlog series to the streaming service as she answers letters from listeners asking for advice on life, career, and love.

Other new Filipino podcasts on Spotify include "Punchline with Alex Calleja" by comedian Alex Calleja, "Lecheng Pag-ibig 'To" by Sam YG and DJ Chacha, "Wag Kang Lilingon" by Grace Marcellana and Mimai Cabugnason, "Creepsilog" by Gideon Mendoza and Glenn Tabarejos, "Gabi ng Bading" by AC Soriano and Yani Villarosa, and "Stories After Dark," a narrative-based investigative show on Filipino crime stories.

The eight new shows were launched following the introduction of first Pinoy Spotify Podcast Originals last February.

