'Roaring for the universe to hear': Rabiya Mateo sizzles in animal print dress

MANILA -- The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization on Friday released a new set of photos of Rabiya Mateo to drum up support for the beauty queen on the international stage.

"Roaring for the universe to hear," MUP said in an Instagram post, which showed a close-up shot of Mateo with wavy hair and an animal print dress.

On Facebook, the national pageant organizer shared a full body shot of Mateo in the same outfit, which highlighted her curves and skin tone.

Sharing photos from the same shoot in her Instagram account, Mateo asked her fans to vote for her and "help me get into the Top 21 of Miss Universe."

"Be your own legend. Build your own empire," she said.

Fans from the Philippines can vote for Mateo using the Lazada app until May 15.

Those outside the country can cast their votes using the Miss Universe app or website.

The Miss Universe candidate with the highest number of votes will automatically be included in the pageant's Top 21.

Related video: