'Praying for you': Miriam Quiambao shows support for Rabiya Mateo

Miriam Quiambao (left) and Rabiya Mateo. Photos from @miriamq888 and @rabiyamateo on Instagram

MANILA -- Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao took to social media to show her support for Rabiya Mateo, who is representing the Philippines in the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

On Instagram Stories, Quiambao re-posted an Instagram photo by a pageant website that showed her side by side with Mateo.

"Praying for you," she said.

The said photo collage noticed similarities between Mateo and Quiambao, as they are both licensed physical therapists and cum laude graduates.

Screenshot from @miriamq888 on Instagram

Quiambao finished first runner-up in Miss Universe 1999, which was won by Mpule Kwelagobe Botswana.

She is now an inspirational speaker, along with her husband Ardy Roberto. She is expecting another baby boy this year.

Mateo, on the other hand, is already in Florida to prepare for the 69th Miss Universe on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

She is hoping to win the country's fifth crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Her predecessor, Gazini Ganados, made it to the Top 20 in Miss Universe 2019.

