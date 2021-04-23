'Napa-tumbling ako': Former Binibini queen recalls meeting Rabiya Mateo in LA



Before flying to Florida for the 69th Miss Universe pageant, Rabiya Mateo got to spend time with a fellow Filipina beauty queen in California.

Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2016 Jennifer Hammond took to Instagram to recall the first time she met Mateo over dinner in Los Angeles.

She heaped praise on the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder, describing her as "alluring, fresh, focused, bold, and has a face of a doll."

"Can't wait to see you conquer! See you in Miami!" she said.

Hammond said she is honored to be told by Mateo that she is a fan of hers, saying she feels exactly the same as well.

"Napa-tumbling ako when I met her kasi 'Hi miss, I'm a fan' ang bungad nya sa 'kin... And she knows daw my Q&A and muntik pa i-recite if not for some pleasant interruption," she said.

"It's just amazing how she keeps humble in the spotlight yet stays empowered, confident and bright as she is! No wonder you attract so much goodness in the Universe," she added. "Tapos sobrang ganda lang, di ba?! I'm a big fan."

Hammond finished in the Top 15 of the Miss Intercontinental 2016 pageant in Sri Lanka.

She belongs to the same batch of Bb. Pilipinas queens as Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, and Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina.

Mateo, on the other hand, is hoping to win the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

For viewers in the Philippines, the pageant will be aired live on the A2Z channel starting at 8 a.m.

