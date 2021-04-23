Louis Vuitton introduces BTS members as new house ambassadors



BTS continues its worldwide takeover after partnering with luxury fashion giant Louis Vuitton for another global campaign.

On Friday, the French luxury brand officially introduced the pop icons as its new house ambassadors.

“BTS are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook,” the fashion house wrote in its social media accounts.

Along with the announcement were several photos of the music icons wearing pastel-hued suits that combined modern tailoring with a sporty look.

In a statement, Louis Vuitton's men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh said he is “looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture.”

BTS, meanwhile, said becoming “a global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment.”

The group is no stranger to high fashion. Aside from their chart-topping hits, BTS cemented themselves as one of the most influential fashion icons as well.

The selling power of the K-pop titans, albeit unintentionally, has caused several pieces like sunglasses, boots, or jackets worn by the group's members to sell out.

The partnership of BTS with Louis Vuitton, however, is the septet’s first official tie-up with any fashion brand.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are among the most sought-after brand ambassadors. The members, however, are yet to accept a solo deal. All advertising ventures have been done as a group.