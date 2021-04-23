4 colors, 300 pairs: The official Miss Universe footwear, explained by Jojo Bragais

Watch more in iWantTFC

Jojo Bragais, the Filipino designer behind the official footwear of this year’s Miss Universe pageant, is shipping nearly 300 pairs of shoes to Florida, USA, in time for the coronation night.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News on Friday, Bragais revealed the designs of the candidates’ footwear, which they will use during two segments of the finale.

For the opening — as well as select pre-pageant activities — the ladies will wear shoes in shades of nude, matched with their skin tone. Bragais had designed three colors for the collection: cream, caramel, and cocoa.

Another batch of footwear, a standard silver pair, will then be worn by the girls during the swimsuit round.

Known in the Philippines as the definitive pageant footwear brand, Bragais pairs have earned praise for combining sleek high heels and comfort.

In the interview, the designer detailed the features of the official Miss Universe footwear, including the use of foam and a smooth lining that would minimize friction on the ankles, among others.

“Above all, siguraduhin mong secure ‘yung takong. ‘Yung takong na ‘to, puwedeng pang self-defense ‘to!” he quipped.

The production of the shoes is finished, Bragais said, with each pair set to undergo quality check, as of Friday, April 23. They will then be shipped via air cargo, ahead of coronation day on May 17 (Manila time).

Representing the Philippines in the 69th Miss Universe pageant is Rabiya Mateo, who is eyeing to bring home the fifth crown, after Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

